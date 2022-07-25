Grandparent scam circulating in Peterborough, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have issued a warning to residents about another grandparent scam.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as of Monday at 1:30 p.m., the service has received nearly 20 calls from concerned residents reported the so-called grandparent scam.

Police say each call was similar.

The potential victim is informed that their grandchild is in Peterborough police custody and requires money for bond. The caller says not to contact police or inform anyone else as the grandchild is embarrassed as there were drugs found in their vehicle.

The scammers then request money be sent or request a callback with a setup time to pick up money.

“Peterborough Police, or any other law enforcement official, will never request money over the phone or have a courier pick up money,” police stated.

Please share this message with your family and network. We have been receiving calls all day from concerned residents. Police will never call asking for money or ask you to send money via courier. #itsascam pic.twitter.com/xmy5hCRDmH — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) July 25, 2022

Police advise anyone who receives such a call to be cautious and note the following:

Do not provide any personal information

Do not hand any money over or agree to hand any over

Remain calm even if the suspect is pressuring and indicating it is an urgent matter

Take the time to check the facts with family

If you are concerned it’s a scam, call police or a person you trust immediately

Report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

