Crime

Grandparent scam circulating in Peterborough, police warn

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police warning residents about “grandparent scam”' Peterborough Police warning residents about “grandparent scam”
WATCH (March 16, 2022): Police are warning residents about a "grandparent scam." Three seniors were recently targeted, each losing about $10,000 – Mar 16, 2022

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have issued a warning to residents about another grandparent scam.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as of Monday at 1:30 p.m., the service has received nearly 20 calls from concerned residents reported the so-called grandparent scam.

Read more: Woman loses $9,000 in ‘grandparent scam’ in Minden Hills: OPP

Police say each call was similar.

The potential victim is informed that their grandchild is in Peterborough police custody and requires money for bond.  The caller says not to contact police or inform anyone else as the grandchild is embarrassed as there were drugs found in their vehicle.

The scammers then request money be sent or request a callback with a setup time to pick up money.

“Peterborough Police, or any other law enforcement official, will never request money over the phone or have a courier pick up money,” police stated.

Police advise anyone who receives such a call to be cautious and note the following:

  • Do not provide any personal information
  • Do not hand any money over or agree to hand any over
  • Remain calm even if the suspect is pressuring and indicating it is an urgent matter
  • Take the time to check the facts with family
  • If you are concerned it’s a scam, call police or a person you trust immediately
  • Report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm
Click to play video: 'Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’' Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’
