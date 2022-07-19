Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman loses $9,000 in ‘grandparent scam’ in Minden Hills: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 8:38 am
OPP say a woman fell victim to a 'grandparent scam' in Minden Hills Township on July 14, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say a woman fell victim to a 'grandparent scam' in Minden Hills Township on July 14, 2022. File

OPP are issuing a warning and are looking for suspects after a woman fell victim to a so-called “grandparent scam” in Minden Hills Township last week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on July 14, a woman received a call from a male who falsely identified himself as a police officer and who claimed the victim’s granddaughter had been arrested for drug-related offences and was going to a bail hearing.

Read more: Ontario police charge 3 Quebec residents in connection with grandparent scheme

OPP reported the fraudster requested a payment of $9,000 was required for her release but said the victim couldn’t inform the girl’s parents or anyone else.

Police say a second female, claiming to be the victim’s granddaughter, spoke to the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

Arrangements were made, and a woman went to the victim’s residence the next day to collect the money, police say.

Trending Stories

On Monday, OPP released images of the suspect and a vehicle involved. The suspect is a woman, aged 18 to 23, standing five feet five inches with a slim build. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a bun, with a red and black tattoo on the left side of her neck, an inch from the ear, which runs down toward the collarbone.

She was wearing dark pants and a dark zip-up coat. She arrived and left in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, believed to be a model from 2013-2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagScam tagminden tagHaliburton Highlands OPP tagGrandparent scam tagMinden Hills Township tagGrandparents Scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers