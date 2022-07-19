Woman loses $9,000 in ‘grandparent scam’ in Minden Hills: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are issuing a warning and are looking for suspects after a woman fell victim to a so-called “grandparent scam” in Minden Hills Township last week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on July 14, a woman received a call from a male who falsely identified himself as a police officer and who claimed the victim’s granddaughter had been arrested for drug-related offences and was going to a bail hearing.

OPP reported the fraudster requested a payment of $9,000 was required for her release but said the victim couldn’t inform the girl’s parents or anyone else.

Police say a second female, claiming to be the victim’s granddaughter, spoke to the victim.

Arrangements were made, and a woman went to the victim’s residence the next day to collect the money, police say.

On Monday, OPP released images of the suspect and a vehicle involved. The suspect is a woman, aged 18 to 23, standing five feet five inches with a slim build. She has brown eyes and brown hair in a bun, with a red and black tattoo on the left side of her neck, an inch from the ear, which runs down toward the collarbone.

She was wearing dark pants and a dark zip-up coat. She arrived and left in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, believed to be a model from 2013-2018.

#HHOPP issuing warning and seeking public assistance in relation to an emergency scam investigation @twpmindenhills where a male falsely identifying himself as a police officer defrauded a grandparent.

BEWARE! Officers will never attend a residence to obtain bail money.

…1/5 pic.twitter.com/jt6yA4ZEqH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 18, 2022

Anyone with information can contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or khcrimestoppers.com.