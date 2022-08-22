Menu

Crime

OPP investigate fraud and extortion in Norfolk County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 8:38 am
Norfolk County OPP said the victim was defrauded of over $6,000 between November 2021 and August 2022 after establishing an online relationship over social media. View image in full screen
Norfolk County OPP said the victim was defrauded of over $6,000 between November 2021 and August 2022 after establishing an online relationship over social media. The Canadian Press

OPP are urging the public to be aware of online romance and dating scams following an investigation in Norfolk County.

On Wednesday, at 12:21 p.m., police received a call from a resident reporting a fraud and extortion.

Police said the victim was defrauded of over $6,000 between November 2021 and August 2022 after establishing an online relationship over social media.

According to police, while in contact, the victim was asked to supply funds after the suspect claimed that they were having several emergencies. If more money was not sent, intimate photos and videos that were previously sent by the victim would be shared with their friends and family on social media, police said.

The victim did not send any further funds and contacted police.

The investigation is ongoing.

“It’s not always easy to spot scams, and new ones are invented every day,” said Insp. Jodi Kays, detachment commander for Norfolk County OPP.

“Knowledge is power. If you want to stay on top of scams, inform yourself on how to recognize the various types of scams and protect your personal information by visiting law enforcement organizations’ websites, such as opp.ca, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or other reputable organizations.”

