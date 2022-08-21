Man found in grass field with serious injuries, Sarnia police say

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was found in a grass field with serious injuries.

Police say emergency crews responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to an address on Confederation Street.

The man found is believed to have been assaulted, police say.

He was rushed to a London hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re investigating and working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigation Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

