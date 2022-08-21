Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man found in grass field with serious injuries, Sarnia police say

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 21, 2022 11:10 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was found in a grass field with serious injuries.

Police say emergency crews responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to an address on Confederation Street.

The man found is believed to have been assaulted, police say.

Read more: Sarnia, Ont. police clears bomb threat received at Lambton College

He was rushed to a London hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re investigating and working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarnia Police Criminal Investigation Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock' 12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagInvestigation tagSarnia tagInjuries tagSerious Injuries tagSarnia Police tagSarnia assault tagman grass field sarnia tagman injured grass field sarnia tagsarnia man injured tagSarnia police serious injuries man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers