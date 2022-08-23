Sailings cancelled, major delays expected on Langdale route as BC Ferries repairs vessel

Send this page to someone via email

Two sailings have been cancelled and substantial delays are expected for those travelling between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on Tuesday, as a BC Ferries vessel undergoes repairs.

The Queen of Surrey had a mechanical issue with its controllable pitch propeller, resulting in a change of operations for the day, according to a service notice on the corporation’s website.

The Queen of Coquitlam will take over the route, but vehicle space will be limited to the main car deck. Service is restricted to Berth 2 in Langdale, BC Ferries said, while the Queen of Surrey is being serviced in Berth 1.

#ServiceNotice #QueenofCoquitlam will provide service between #HorseshoeBay & #Langdale, beginning with 8:40 am sailing from Langdale. Vehicle space limited to main car deck as service is restricted to Berth 2 in Langdale at this time. Details here: https://t.co/etFuJDQ70Q ^jr — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) August 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The mechanical issues forced BC Ferries to cancel the 6:20 a.m. sailing from Langdale and the 7:30 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay. In a brief written statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said a repair part was sent late on Tuesday morning.

“Repairs should be made as soon as possible so we can resume regular operation,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a 12-passenger water taxi will provide additional service between the two terminals. The taxi will depart Langdale at 12:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., and leave Horseshoe Bay at 1:15 p.m., 3:35 p.m., and 5:55 p.m.

“Reserved customers who would like to cancel their booking can contact us for a full refund or have their reservation moved to an alternate sailing free of charge,” the service notice said.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation. Further updates will be shared as they become available.”

2:01 BC Ferries fires longtime CEO Mark Collins BC Ferries fires longtime CEO Mark Collins – Jul 22, 2022