Traffic

Sailings cancelled, major delays expected on Langdale route as BC Ferries repairs vessel

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:47 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two sailings have been cancelled and substantial delays are expected for those travelling between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on Tuesday, as a BC Ferries vessel undergoes repairs.

The Queen of Surrey had a mechanical issue with its controllable pitch propeller, resulting in a change of operations for the day, according to a service notice on the corporation’s website.

The Queen of Coquitlam will take over the route, but vehicle space will be limited to the main car deck. Service is restricted to Berth 2 in Langdale, BC Ferries said, while the Queen of Surrey is being serviced in Berth 1.

The mechanical issues forced BC Ferries to cancel the 6:20 a.m. sailing from Langdale and the 7:30 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay. In a brief written statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said a repair part was sent late on Tuesday morning.

“Repairs should be made as soon as possible so we can resume regular operation,” she wrote.

Read more: BC Ferries reports highest-ever quarter for vehicle traffic

Meanwhile, a 12-passenger water taxi will provide additional service between the two terminals. The taxi will depart Langdale at 12:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., and leave Horseshoe Bay at 1:15 p.m., 3:35 p.m., and 5:55 p.m.

“Reserved customers who would like to cancel their booking can contact us for a full refund or have their reservation moved to an alternate sailing free of charge,” the service notice said.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation. Further updates will be shared as they become available.”

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries fires longtime CEO Mark Collins' BC Ferries fires longtime CEO Mark Collins
BC Ferries fires longtime CEO Mark Collins – Jul 22, 2022
