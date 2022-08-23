Menu

Canada

Man dead, another injured after car crashes into Toronto house

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 6:36 am
A photo from the crash near Weston Road and Starview Lane on Aug. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo from the crash near Weston Road and Starview Lane on Aug. 22, 2022. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died and another man has serious injuries after a car crashed into a house on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Starview Lane, just south of Sheppard Avenue, at around 8:31 p.m. for reports of a two-car collision.

Police said one of the vehicles had crashed into a house and that a driver was pinned and unresponsive.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The other driver was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Traffic Services has taken over to investigate what happened.

