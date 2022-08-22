Menu

Fire

Kelowna apartment building damaged from stovetop fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 5:17 pm
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the stovetop of a unit on the first floor of the four-storey building and the sprinkler system kicked in and knocked it down. View image in full screen
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the stovetop of a unit on the first floor of the four-storey building and the sprinkler system kicked in and knocked it down. Jamie Tawil: Global News

An apartment building on Kelowna’s Ethel Street incurred some damaged Monday morning in what officials say was an accidentally sparked fire.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the stovetop of a unit on the first floor of the four-storey building. The sprinkler system kicked in and knocked it down, Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

Firefighters followed up and made sure it was completely out, while occupants of the building evacuated. There were no injuries.

“There was no one home in the apartment at the time of the fire,” the fire department said in a press release. “The fire was accidental in nature.”

There was fire and water damage in the apartment unit the fire started in and some water damage to the first floor.

