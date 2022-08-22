Police investigate after house struck by bullets in North Preston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in North Preston.

According to a release from the RCMP, officers were called to the house on Willis Lane at 8 a.m. on Sunday. It was reported that a “number of gun shots” were heard at around 2 a.m.

“There were no injuries sustained in the incident; however, the house incurred damage consistent with bullet holes,” RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP and Halifax Regional Police guns and gangs unit, along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

