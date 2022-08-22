Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after house struck by bullets in North Preston, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning August 22, 2022' Global News Morning August 22, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Graeme Benjamin and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in North Preston.

According to a release from the RCMP, officers were called to the house on Willis Lane at 8 a.m. on Sunday. It was reported that a “number of gun shots” were heard at around 2 a.m.

Read more: Early morning fire in Wolfville, N.S., damages building with restaurant, apartments

“There were no injuries sustained in the incident; however, the house incurred damage consistent with bullet holes,” RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP and Halifax Regional Police guns and gangs unit, along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagGun Violence tagShots fired tagShots tagGuns and Gangs Unit tagHRP Guns and Gangs Unit tagRCMP HRP Guns and Gangs Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers