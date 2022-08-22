Man facing weapons charges after gun allegedly pulled at Kitchener bar

Send this page to someone via email

A man allegedly pulled a gun on someone at a bar in downtown Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred at an unnamed bar near King and Water streets just after 2 a.m.

Police say officers were called to the reported incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, although police say the victim had left by the time officers arrived at the bar.

Police are not sure if the victim or the suspect know each other.

The officers arrested a man from Kitchener, who is facing several charges including possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and breach of release order.