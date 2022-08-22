Menu

Crime

Man facing weapons charges after gun allegedly pulled at Kitchener bar

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 2:06 pm
Police say, officers were called in after it had been reported that a man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at someone else in the establishment. View image in full screen
Police say, officers were called in after it had been reported that a man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at someone else in the establishment. Getty Images

A man allegedly pulled a gun on someone at a bar in downtown Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred at an unnamed bar near King and Water streets just after 2 a.m.

Police say officers were called to the reported incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, although police say the victim had left by the time officers arrived at the bar.

Police are not sure if the victim or the suspect know each other.

The officers arrested a man from Kitchener, who is facing several charges including possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and breach of release order.

