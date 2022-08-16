Kitchener man arrested after knife used in threat near Westmount and Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident which occurred in Kitchener late Monday.

According to police, officers were called to Westmount Road near Ottawa Street after a man was reportedly threatening someone with a knife.

The officers arrived on the scene and arrested the man.

He is facing a host of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death, mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, transportation fraud, and assault with a weapon.

No injuries were reported to police due to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.