Crime

Kitchener man arrested after knife used in threat near Westmount and Ottawa

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 2:06 pm
A man has been arrested in connection to a pair of recent fires across the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested in connection to a pair of recent fires across the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo last month, according to Waterloo Regional Police. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say that a 37-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with an incident which occurred in Kitchener late Monday.

According to police, officers were called to Westmount Road near Ottawa Street after a man was reportedly threatening someone with a knife.

Read more: Kitchener man faces charges after vehicle strikes house

The officers arrived on the scene and arrested the man.

He is facing a host of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death, mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, transportation fraud, and assault with a weapon.

Read more: Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

No injuries were reported to police due to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

