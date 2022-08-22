Kitchener man arrested after CN railway tracks tampered with: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Kitchener was arrested after the railroad tracks were tampered with over the weekend.

According to police, they received a call on Friday night at around 9 p.m. from a concerned citizen who saw a suspicious man near the CN Rail crossing at Louisa Street.

They say the man was spotted cutting wiring from the tracks, which caused the rail crossing arms and signals to be activated at Weber, Wilhelm and Louisa streets for two hours.

Police say the officers tracked the man down and arrested him nearby a short time later.

They say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. He also had an unspecified outstanding warrant as well.