Crime

B.C. woman arrested relating to allegations of ‘botched’ cosmetic procedures

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 4:48 pm
FILE. A woman is being investigated for botched cosmetic procedures. View image in full screen
A woman in Kamloops, B.C., was arrested this week as part of an ongoing investigation into botched cosmetic procedures, RCMP said.

The procedures that RCMP describe as “fraudulent medical services” were allegedly being done in a private residence in the North Shore neighbourhood of Kamloops and Mounties launched their investigation following a series of complaints.

“Police were made aware of the allegations earlier this month and since then, investigators have spoken to several people who have reported receiving botched procedures,” said Corp. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Woman in botched Botox fraud case is ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment – Nov 7, 2018

“We believe there may be more people with information who have not yet come forward, and encourage them to do so to help further the investigation.”

The suspect, who RCMP have not named, was arrested and released on conditions, pending the investigation’s conclusion and subsequent charge recommendation and approval process. They also didn’t disclose the nature of the botched procedures.

No criminal charges have been approved and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

The plastic surgery procedures on the rise during the pandemic – Apr 20, 2021
