Canada

New café to open in September in Kitchener’s central library

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 3:22 pm
Kitchener Public Library's central library on Queen Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Kitchener Public Library's central library on Queen Street in Kitchener. Kitchener Public Library

A new café is expected to open next month at Kitchener Public Library’s central location on Queen Street.

KPL announced on Thursday that Cafe Pyrus has been selected as the vendor in the café space at the library.

Read more: Filmmaking, photography equipment now available through Kitchener library

It says the new deal will make the central library even more of a “community destination, where people connect, ideas flourish, and lives are transformed.”

Cafe Pyrus is already known to many in Kitchener as it has a spot downtown that offers vegan food with fair and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Read more: New multi-use trail connects Northfield Station in Waterloo to St. Jacob’s Market

“Community has always been a value for Pyrus and Kitchener Public Library is a natural extension of that focus,” Cafe Pyrus owner Tyzun James stated.

“Similar to our Outpost menu, we will focus on incredible drinks, fresh baked goods, take-away snacks, and the friendly service you’ve come to expect from us.”

