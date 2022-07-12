Filmmaking, photography equipment now available through Kitchener library

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Public Library says it has now made filmmaking and photography equipment available to borrow at its Central Library.

The new project, called Commons Studio, is an attempt to make the art of filmmaking accessible for people at all levels.

They say the collection includes equipment which is appropriate for a wide range of people, from those picking up a camera for the first time to those who are at the professional level.

“We are keen to build on a history of enterprising not-for-profits making specialized equipment available in the community in progressive partnership,” stated KPL’s Nathan Stretch.

“Sustainable access to technology is at the heart of the Commons Studio project and we’re excited to see what the community will create.”

The library says that the Commons Studio is intended to reduce barriers to filmmaking and empower “creators to develop high-quality films and creative projects.”

It says that editing suites have also been integrated into Heffner Studio as well.

Among the equipment available are the following: continuous lighting kits, cinema-quality glass, professional Sigma and Canon prime and zoom lenses, 4K and 6K film and photography cameras, and a full suite of grip and electrical gear.