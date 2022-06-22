Kitchener makes policy changes to ban conversion practices at city facilities

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday night, Kitchener city council voted to adjust its policies in order to deter groups or individuals from using municipal facilities for conversion practices.

A Kitchener spokesperson told Global News the city is unaware of any instances in its past where city facilities were used for such practices.

“These policy changes are being made to support the federal ban on conversion practices that was passed in December 2021, and are meant to send a clear message of support for the federal law,” Shawl Falcao said in an email.

He said council also passed the motion in an effort to deter groups from hosting or promoting the practices.

Falcao also noted that the move was made to show that Kitchener was “in solidarity with the queer and trans community as a voice against conversation practices.”