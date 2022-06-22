Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener makes policy changes to ban conversion practices at city facilities

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 2:18 pm
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. View image in full screen
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

On Monday night, Kitchener city council voted to adjust its policies in order to deter groups or individuals from using municipal facilities for conversion practices.

A Kitchener spokesperson told Global News the city is unaware of any instances in its past where city facilities were used for such practices.

Read more: Kitchener to offer exclusive swimming for trans and non-binary individuals

“These policy changes are being made to support the federal ban on conversion practices that was passed in December 2021, and are meant to send a clear message of support for the federal law,” Shawl Falcao said in an email.

Trending Stories

He said council also passed the motion in an effort to deter groups from hosting or promoting the practices.

Read more: Kitchener natural gas prices to climb on Aug. 1

Story continues below advertisement

Falcao also noted that the move was made to show that Kitchener was “in solidarity with the queer and trans community as a voice against conversation practices.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagconversion therapy tagKitchener-Waterloo tagKitchener council tagKitchener City Council tagKitchener conversion practices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers