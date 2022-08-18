New multi-use trail connects Northfield Station in Waterloo to St. Jacob’s Market

Send this page to someone via email

A new multi-purpose trail connecting St. Jacob’s Market with the Northfield ION Station was officially opened Thursday.

The trail, which runs along the rail corridor, is open for those who want to run, cycle or walk between the two locations.

Waterloo Region says that the 1.5-kilometre trail will be maintained in the winter to allow for sustainable transportation year-round.

The trail also has spots for decorative installations, benches, and bike racks with space for future bike share and scooter share stations.

The Market Trail is now ready for the community to enjoy! This new 1.5 km multi-use trail, runs between Northfield Dr. and Farmers Market Rd. Join us tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the end of the trail on Farmers Market Rd. (across from @stjacobsmarket) for the official opening!🎉 pic.twitter.com/0cjBkjetsD — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) August 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The region notes that the trail runs alongside the railroad line, which is mainly used by the Waterloo Central Railway, which offers historic train trips between Northfield Station, St Jacobs and Elmira.

It says that a second stage of the trail is currently being developed which will connect to the City of Waterloo’s Parkside Drive multi-use path.

When the next stage is completed, the path will be connected to the Iron Horse Trail in Kitchener.