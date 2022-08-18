More than 20 vehicles taken off the road in commercial vehicle safety blitz in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

A wood block jammed into a trailer’s suspension and unsecured boulders on a flatbed were just a couple of situations forcing authorities to take more than 20 large trucks off the road in a one-day inspection blitz on Tuesday.

The joint operation with the Ministry of Transportation, OPP and two local police services Aug. 16 targeted a number of commercial vehicles travelling through Lincoln and West Lincoln suspected of intentionally bypassing the Vineland Inspection Station in Niagara Region.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says Operation Nuts and Bolts pulled 200 vehicles into the station, with in-depth inspections carried out on 40 with suspected mechanical issues.

View image in full screen Pictures from a one-day joint police operation on Aug. 16, 2022 in Niagara Region to identify commercial vehicles intentionally bypassing the Vineland Inspection Station. Niagara Regional Police

Safety concerns were identified in 26 vehicles, resulting in 22 tickets issued and 10 licence plates seized on the spot.

The NRPS says a pair of sobriety tests also had to be conducted on a pair of drivers.

Inspectors say the checks were routine undertakings to ensure compliance with road safety standards, as legislated by the province of Ontario.