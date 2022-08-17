Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces charges in connection with crash that killed migrant worker in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 5:24 pm
Niagara police have laid charges in a June traffic incident involving three farm workers from Mexico. One was killed and two other were injured in the occurrence on Seventh Street Louth near St. Catharines. View image in full screen
Niagara police have laid charges in a June traffic incident involving three farm workers from Mexico. One was killed and two other were injured in the occurrence on Seventh Street Louth near St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

A St. Catharines, Ont., woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that resulted in the death of a migrant worker on Seventh Street Louth in mid-June.

Niagara police say the offences are tied with a traffic incident involving three farm workers from Mexico returning to a temporary residence following a Port Dalhousie excursion.

Read more: Cyclist dead following collision with SUV in St. Catharines

In a Go Fund Me campaign Spring Valley Gardens identified the deceased as a worker from their facility.

The farm said the three friends were walking their bicycles back from Port Dalhousie via Seventh Street Louth after one of the riders got a flat tire.

Investigators say a Ford Edge collided with the trio between South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth around 6:30 p.m. on June 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Fermin Santo Sanchez, 35, was taken by paramedics to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Read more: Owners of farm in St. Catharines area say worker killed in collision ‘tragic’

His two colleagues, aged 36 and 42, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.

The 51-year-old driver is facing three charges including careless driving causing death.

The accused is expected in court on Sept. 13.

Click to play video: '‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators' ‘Serious assault’ on Higgins Avenue declared a homicide by investigators
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagNiagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagcyclist death tagsouth service road tagst. catharines crash tagport dalhousie tagseventh street louth tagsecond avenue louth tagst. catharines collision tagdeath of migrant worker tagFermin Santo Sanchez tagSpring Valley Gardens tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers