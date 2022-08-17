Woman faces charges in connection with crash that killed migrant worker in St. Catharines, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A St. Catharines, Ont., woman is facing charges in connection with a collision that resulted in the death of a migrant worker on Seventh Street Louth in mid-June.

Niagara police say the offences are tied with a traffic incident involving three farm workers from Mexico returning to a temporary residence following a Port Dalhousie excursion.

In a Go Fund Me campaign Spring Valley Gardens identified the deceased as a worker from their facility.

The farm said the three friends were walking their bicycles back from Port Dalhousie via Seventh Street Louth after one of the riders got a flat tire.

Investigators say a Ford Edge collided with the trio between South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth around 6:30 p.m. on June 14.

Fermin Santo Sanchez, 35, was taken by paramedics to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

His two colleagues, aged 36 and 42, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.

The 51-year-old driver is facing three charges including careless driving causing death.

The accused is expected in court on Sept. 13.