Woman taken to trauma centre after scooter, vehicle collide in Brampton: police

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Clarke Boulevard and Central Park Drive area at around 1 p.m.

Officers said the woman riding the scooter was taken to a trauma centre via ambulance.

Police told Global News the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers said there were road closures in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

