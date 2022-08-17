Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to trauma centre after scooter, vehicle collide in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 1:49 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a scooter in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Clarke Boulevard and Central Park Drive area at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Brampton axe, machete attack: Victim had ‘safety plan’ after receiving death threat

Officers said the woman riding the scooter was taken to a trauma centre via ambulance.

Police told Global News the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers said there were road closures in the area and asked the public to “use alternate routes.”

