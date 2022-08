Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have shut down Higgins Street for an investigation into a serious assault.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man at approximately 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He was since rushed to hospital, but police have yet to release information regarding his status.

Police are investigating an early morning serious assault on Higgins between Main and Austin. Man was taken to hospital in unknown condition. #WPG pic.twitter.com/vrk18RnIbX — Corey Callaghan (@CoreyACallaghan) August 17, 2022

Higgins Street has since been closed between Austin and Main streets.

Police remain on scene.

