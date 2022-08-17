Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Cathedral Avenue homicide

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 11:29 am
Cathedral Avenue homicide investigation. Aug. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Cathedral Avenue homicide investigation. Aug. 17, 2022. Corey Callaghan / Global

A home on Cathedral Avenue in the North End is taped off as Winnipeg police investigate a homicide.

Officers were called a residence near McGregor Tuesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious death.

Read more: Winnipeg police say death of 74-year-old being treated as homicide

Police said the body of a man was discovered inside the home.

Neighbours told Global News the forensics unit was on scene Tuesday evening and multiple evidence markers remained in the backyard of the home through Wednesday morning.

According to Constable Jay Murray, Winnipeg has seen a total of 31 homicides so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise' Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise
Rural Manitoba homicides on the rise – Jul 21, 2022
