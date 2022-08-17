Winnipeg police investigate Cathedral Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A home on Cathedral Avenue in the North End is taped off as Winnipeg police investigate a homicide.

Officers were called a residence near McGregor Tuesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious death.

Police said the body of a man was discovered inside the home.

Neighbours told Global News the forensics unit was on scene Tuesday evening and multiple evidence markers remained in the backyard of the home through Wednesday morning.

According to Constable Jay Murray, Winnipeg has seen a total of 31 homicides so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

