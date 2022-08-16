Police charge man for gas theft, driving stolen vehicle in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing charges for apparently stealing gas for a stolen car.

Investigators with Guelph police say a man drove up to a gas station on Speedvale Avenue in a stolen Kia SUV on June 2.

He reportedly pumped some gas and tried to pay using several prepaid credit cards which only covered a fraction of the cost.

The man apparently told staff he would get another credit card from the vehicle but instead sped away without paying.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video and made an arrest.

The 37-year-old is charged with possessing stolen property, theft, occupying a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended.

He appeared before a bail hearing on Tuesday.