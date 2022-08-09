Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man arrested in Oshawa for allegedly stealing car with Chihuahua inside

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 2:28 pm
Police say Lulu the Chihuahua was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. View image in full screen
Police say Lulu the Chihuahua was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Handout / Durham Regional Police

A man has been charged and a Chihuahua named Lulu is being reunited with its owner after police stopped an allegedly stolen car in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Region police say they became aware of a stolen vehicle around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

After following the vehicle and bringing it to a stop, police say the driver was arrested and the Chihuahua was found inside.

Read more: Suspect arrested after cruiser stolen with 2 K-9 dogs inside, Toronto police say

Police say Lulu the Chihuahua was inside the vehicle when it was stolen and is being reunited with its owner.

A 28-year-old man from Toronto is facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and driving while under suspension.

The man has been released on an undertaking.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
