Man arrested in Oshawa for allegedly stealing car with Chihuahua inside

A man has been charged and a Chihuahua named Lulu is being reunited with its owner after police stopped an allegedly stolen car in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Region police say they became aware of a stolen vehicle around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

After following the vehicle and bringing it to a stop, police say the driver was arrested and the Chihuahua was found inside.

Police say Lulu the Chihuahua was inside the vehicle when it was stolen and is being reunited with its owner.

A 28-year-old man from Toronto is facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and driving while under suspension.

The man has been released on an undertaking.