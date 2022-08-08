Cruiser stolen with K-9 dog inside, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Officers say someone stole a Toronto police cruiser with a police dog still inside the vehicle early Monday.

A Toronto police spokesperson said officers received a call at 4:20 a.m. for a break and enter at a business in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

Police said the K-9 unit responded and while they were searching the area, someone jumped into a cruiser and took off.

It’s not clear if the person who allegedly stole the cruiser was the break-and-enter suspect.

Officers didn’t confirm where the cruiser ended up, but said an arrest was made.

A crashed police cruiser was seen in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store at Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue, though the spokesperson didn’t confirm if that was from the same incident.

The person who stole the cruiser was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one patient to a trauma centre and another patient to a local hospital.

The police dog was uninjured.

View image in full screen A crashed cruiser in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. Global News