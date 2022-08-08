Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cruiser stolen with K-9 dog inside, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 8:25 am
A crashed Toronto police cruiser is seen near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. View image in full screen
A crashed Toronto police cruiser is seen near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. Doug Gamey / Global News

Officers say someone stole a Toronto police cruiser with a police dog still inside the vehicle early Monday.

A Toronto police spokesperson said officers received a call at 4:20 a.m. for a break and enter at a business in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

Police said the K-9 unit responded and while they were searching the area, someone jumped into a cruiser and took off.

It’s not clear if the person who allegedly stole the cruiser was the break-and-enter suspect.

Read more: Police investigate 2 overnight shootings in Etobicoke and Scarborough

Officers didn’t confirm where the cruiser ended up, but said an arrest was made.

Trending Stories

A crashed police cruiser was seen in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store at Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue, though the spokesperson didn’t confirm if that was from the same incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The person who stole the cruiser was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported one patient to a trauma centre and another patient to a local hospital.

The police dog was uninjured.

A crashed cruiser in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. View image in full screen
A crashed cruiser in the parking lot of a Metro grocery store near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagPolice Cruiser Stolen tagToronto Police Car Stolen tagcruiser stolen tagToronto police cruiser stolen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers