Health support worker unions reach tentative deal with IWK, Nova Scotia Health

Unions representing thousands of Nova Scotia’s health support workers say they have reached a tentative agreement with Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre.

The Health Support Bargaining Union is made up of Unifor, NSGEU and CUPE.

The unit represents more than 3,500 health support workers, which include environmental services, dietary and food services, porters, electricians, plumbers, laundry services, protection services and power engineers.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement for health support workers across Nova Scotia,” Jennifer Murray, the recently elected Atlantic regional director for Unifor, said in a release.

“Our health care system isn’t a collection of beds and buildings, it’s a team of skilled workers. And workers need to be valued, paid and respected in order to continue to offer exceptional care.”

The bargaining process began in December 2021. The parties were unable to reach a deal in May 2022 and agreed to appoint a conciliation officer.

After three days of conciliation over the summer, they were finally able to reach a tentative agreement early Tuesday morning and the bargaining committee recommended acceptance to the membership.

The release said the tentative agreement includes a “fair wage package, which recognizes some of the lowest paid classifications in health care.”

“We must continue to improve wages for health care workers,” said Bev Strachan, president of CUPE Local 8920, in the release.

“Health care is at a turning point following the pandemic; improved wages and working conditions are the best way to retain and recruit workers across all classifications.”

The tentative agreement will also include improvements to shift and weekend premiums and improvements in language and seniority protection, the release said.

The deal has not yet been ratified and members will be presented with more details about the tentative agreement in the coming days.