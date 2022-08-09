Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Nova Scotia ECE wages and retention top concerns, says minister

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 5:48 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. early childhood educators waiting on promised wage increases' N.S. early childhood educators waiting on promised wage increases
WATCH: Four months have passed since the provincial government slashed child care fees, with further reductions expected by the end of the year. The decrease has led to increased demand for child-care spots, but early childhood educators are still waiting for promised wage increases from the province. They say the waiting game is only putting further pressure on the sector. Alexa MacLean has the details.

Wages, recruitment, and the retention of Nova Scotia’s Early Childhood Educators are topics expected to dominate the agenda of an upcoming meeting of the Early Learning and Child Care Engagement Table.

“Ensuring Early Childhood Educators are compensated fairly is an urgent priority. We have publicly committed to this fall and are working to advance this and put more money in their hands as soon as possible,” reads an email statement attributed to Becky Druhan, Nova Scotia’s Education and Early Childhood Development minister.

Druhan states an update on ECE compensation rates will be communicated soon, adding that “this work is decades overdue.”

That update can’t come soon enough for ECEs like Jillian MacIsaac who despite advancing her education to earn her Level 2 certification, still struggles to pay her bills.

“I don’t have enough money to save, I certainly don’t have enough money to have any kind of retirement plan. I know many of my co-workers who are older, who are retiring in poverty, or forced to work longer than they would,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nova Scotia to create 1,500 new daycare spaces by the end of this year

MacIsaac says her wage has remained stagnant even with more than a decade’s experience working in the sector.

Trending Stories

“It really feels like we’re drowning a little bit. Like, the tide is getting higher and we’re stuck in the same spot,” she said.

Jillian MacIsaac View image in full screen
Jillian MacIsaac is a Level 2 Early Childhood Educator, who says sector wages have remained stagnant for years. Alexa MacLean / Global Halifax

Her comments come two weeks after dozens of ECEs rallied outside of the Nova Scotia legislature, calling on the provincial government to speed up the delivery of the sector’s new compensation package.

Druhan’s email statement didn’t indicate whether the government will waver from its fall timeline. Nova Scotia is in the midst of implementing the federal government’s Canada-wide early learning and child care plan, which aims to reduce child care fees across the country to an average of $10-a-day by 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Part of that commitment includes adding 1,500 new licensed daycare spots and reducing fees by 50 per cent by the end of 2022.

MacIsaac says the 25 per cent fee reduction that’s currently implemented has already led to increased demand in childcare centres.

“It would be amazing if the government would prioritize their ECEs as well as their families because we need support as well,” she said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagChild Care tagEarly Childhood Education tagearly childhood educators tagBecky Druhan tagCanada-wide early learning and child care plan tagECE wages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers