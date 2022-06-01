Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to create 1,500 new daycare spaces by the end of this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick puts 6-month moratorium on subsidized daycare' New Brunswick puts 6-month moratorium on subsidized daycare
The New Brunswick government has instated a six-month moratorium on subsidized daycare spots. In order to determine how to fairly distribute those spots across the province. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, the announcement caught has some daycare operators off guard – May 19, 2022

The Nova Scotia government says it will create 1,500 new licensed early learning and child-care spaces by the end of the year.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan says the spaces will cost $29 million and will be funded through a child-care agreement signed last summer with the federal government.

Read more: Nova Scotia, federal government, cut child care costs by 25 per cent this month

Druhan says the early learning and child-care spots will be created across the province and in communities such as Ingonish, N.S., where licensed child care has been unavailable.

She says 1,250 of the spaces will be distributed among 45 not-for-profit centres, with the rest going to seven licensed family home child-care agencies.

Read more: Child care in Canada: A look at the deals signed by each province and territory

Under the province’s deal with Ottawa a total of 9,500 daycare spaces, costing on average $10 a day, are to be created by March 2026.

The province announced in January that as part of the deal, parents would see a 25 per cent reduction, on average, in child-care fees as of April 1, that would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
