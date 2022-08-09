Menu

Canada

Halifax refugee clinic receives $684,000 increase in annual funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees settling into life in Nova Scotia' Ukrainian refugees settling into life in Nova Scotia
Hundreds of Ukrainians are adjusting to their first summer in Nova Scotia after fleeing their war-torn country, and Nova Scotians have done what they can to welcome them to the Maritimes. Alicia Draus reports on their experiences settling in – Jun 30, 2022

The lead doctor at a Halifax medical clinic for refugees says an annual increase of $684,000 in provincial funding places the facility on long-term and sustainable footing.

Dr. Tim Holland says the additional funding for the Newcomer Health Clinic is crucial because Nova Scotia is seeing a regular increase in refugees and immigrants.

The funding was included in the 2022-23 provincial budget and will bring the total annual budget for the clinic to more than $1 million.

Read more: More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion have arrived in Halifax

Holland told reporters that through the increased financial support the clinic will be able to hire a social worker, a family practice nurse and a coordinator to help families navigate the province’s health system.

The clinic provides preventive and primary care to government-assisted refugees, privately sponsored refugees and refugee claimants, and it has 2,715 patients.

The facility works to transfer patients to a family practice in the community within two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
