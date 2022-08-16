Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg could see wettest year on record after Monday storm boosts rainfall numbers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'August 16th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' August 16th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
Risk of more thunderstorms Tuesday across southern Manitoba. Here’s weather specialist Kahla Evans with the details.

Southern Manitoba was hit hard by a storm Monday night, with a significant amount of water falling on the region, even by 2022’s wetter-than-usual standards.

According to Environment Canada, a number of areas in Winnipeg were walloped by rain — notably Transcona, which saw 114 millimetres, East Kildonan at 96 millimetres, and the Forks at 90 millimetres.

Meteorologist Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB that we’re currently on pace for Winnipeg’s wettest year ever — even if the rest of 2022 sees an average level of precipitation.

“At the Winnipeg airport, there’s been 600 millimetres so far this year,” Kehler said.

“For the rest of this year, normal precipitation would be about 172 millimetres, so if you add that to the 600, that would be 772 millimetres — if we have normal (rainfall) for the rest of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

“The record wettest year was 723 millimetres in 1962.”

Kehler said the region could be entering a wet cycle for the next number of years, based on the amount of rainfall Manitobans have seen so far.

“On the prairies we tend to get locked into what we call wet or dry cycles,” he said. “The past 10 or so years, up until this year, have been a dry cycle, so we had a lot of really dry years.

“If you remember back to the early 2000s, we had a lot of very wet years. So what I’m watching for now is whether we’ve finally switched out of that dry cycle back to a wetter one.”

Read more: Severe thunderstorm, tornado warnings lifted in southern Manitoba

Monday’s storm was also marked by tornado warnings, although there were no reports of any twisters actually materializing.

Kehler said Manitoba’s severe weather/tornado season is, thankfully, on the wind down.

“Somtimes it does last to September but typically August is the last really busy month,” he said.

“With the humidity we’ve had this year, though, it wouldn’t surprise me if the season lingered a little bit longer than normal, and (last night’s storm) is an indication of that.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stormy weather spells trouble for Manitoba crops' Stormy weather spells trouble for Manitoba crops
Stormy weather spells trouble for Manitoba crops – Jul 19, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagStorm tagWinnipeg weather tagManitoba weather tagManitoba Storm tagWeatherlogics tagScott Kehler tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers