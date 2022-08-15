Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of southern Manitoba, tornado warning ended

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 9:11 pm
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in place across southern Manitoba Monday night. View image in full screen
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several parts of southern Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

A tornado warning was also issued for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, but ended shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg spared the worst of overnight rainfall, meteorologist says

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for several areas Monday night, including the the City of Winnipeg, Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are likely to produce large hail, torrential rainfall and damaging winds.

Read more: Stormy weather spells trouble for Manitoba crops

Story continues below advertisement

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada’s website stated.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are also place across much of southern Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'August 15th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' August 15th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
August 15th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
