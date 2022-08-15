Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of southern Manitoba, tornado warning ended

Send this page to someone via email

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several parts of southern Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

A tornado warning was also issued for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne, but ended shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for several areas Monday night, including the the City of Winnipeg, Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are likely to produce large hail, torrential rainfall and damaging winds.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada’s website stated.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are also place across much of southern Manitoba.

