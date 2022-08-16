Ezra Miller breaks silence, addresses troubling behaviour for 1st time

After months of troubling headlines, Ezra Miller has broken their silence on a growing list of legal issues.

The Flash star apologized for their recent actions, in a statement made to Variety, marking the first time they have acknowledged their erratic behaviour in the past months which includes allegations of assault, grooming and burglary. Miller said that a period of “intense crisis” prompted their recent actions and said they’re now seeking mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller explained.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Story continues below advertisement

The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was most recently charged with felony burglary in Vermont after police said they stole several bottles of alcohol from an empty residence.

Miller had been arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar when the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. They were later arrested again on suspicion of assault for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, leaving her with a half-inch gash on her forehead.

Before those two incidents, Miller had been the source of at least 10 police calls in Hawaii for things like loitering, filming people at a gas station and arguing with people in public.

Following the incident at the karaoke bar in Hawaii, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency meeting to discuss the actor’s involvement in future films.

Miller has an ongoing role in two of Warner Bros. cornerstone franchises. They appeared as the character of Barry Allen, also known as the Flash, in the 2017 and 2021 Justice League movies. A standalone The Flash movie is set to premiere soon with Miller in the titular role. The actor also plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts.

Story continues below advertisement

A source told Variety that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek mental health treatment. The studio also plans to release The Flash in 2023 as planned, despite calls to remove the actor from the role.

Miller’s arrests are hardly the only legal troubles that the actor has encountered in recent months.

In June, a Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary order of protection after a judge found that her child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment” at Miller’s hands.

In a separate case, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes (who has since changed their name to Gibson, according to their social media) also filed a protection order against Miller, alleging that the actor groomed their child and provided them with drugs after the two met when Iron Eyes was 12.

Iron Eyes, an Indigenous activist part of the Sioux Nation, says the allegations of grooming are false.

Reports also emerged that Miller had been housing a mother and three children at their farmhouse in Vermont, alarming the children’s father, who claims that guns and marijuana are easily accessible on the property.

Story continues below advertisement

The father claims he contacted Vermont’s Department for Children and Families to carry out a wellness check on the children.

The mother alleged that Miller helped her escape an abusive situation with her ex and that his farm has been a “healing haven” for the family.