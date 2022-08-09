Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash.

In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren’t present. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report said Miller was located shortly before midnight Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

The felony charge adds to Miller’s mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes (who appears to have changed their name to Gibson on social media) also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behavior with Tokata Iron Eyes as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Tokata Iron Eyes also posted a video to Instagram in June, claiming their friendship with Miller is “nobody’s business” and “no one is owed a story.” They told their followers that a a prior statement about Miller was written on their own accord, as there was speculation online as to whether the actor had created the statement on Tokata Iron Eyes’ behalf.

Attorneys for Miller didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

In June, reports emerged alleging that Miller had been housing a mother and three children at their farmhouse in Vermont. According to reports from Rolling Stone, the living arrangement is of great concern to the children’s father, who claims guns and marijuana are easily accessible on the property — owned by Miller.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash, Miller is set to star in the upcoming standalone film The Flash, due out in June 2023. Though Warner Bros. last week axed the nearly completed Batgirl film, the studio has suggested it remains committed to releasing The Flash.

In an earnings report last week, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, referenced The Flash. “We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them,” said Zaslav. “We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. didn’t respond to messages Monday.

— With files from Global News’ Sarah Do Couto.

