Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct at karaoke bar

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:20 am
Ezra Miller's mugshot from the Hawaii Police Department on Monday March 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Ezra Miller's mugshot from the Hawaii Police Department on Monday March 28, 2022. Hawaii Police Department

DC’s The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested and charged at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii, shortly after midnight on Monday.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after authorities allege they “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

The report from the Hawaii Police Department also alleges that Miller, 29, “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense).”

Read more: Will Smith slap: Actor hitting Chris Rock at Oscars prompts LAPD statement, flood of memes

According to authorities, the bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller was arrested and charged with both disorderly conduct and harassment offences.

His bail was set for US$500. Hawaii Police reported that Miller provided bail and was released.

Click to play video: 'Will Smith slapping Chris Rock overshadows historic Oscar wins' Will Smith slapping Chris Rock overshadows historic Oscar wins

Authorities also released Miller’s mugshot, which they posted to Twitter, along with the statement of the actor’s arrest.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Miller is widely known for his roles in his roles as Patrick in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore in the Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Read more: Ezra Miller under fire after video appears to show actor choking fan

Miller has also portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in several DC movies including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. The film The Flash, in which Miller again plays the titular role, is set to be released in 2023.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ezra Miller tagEzra Miller arrest tagEzra Miller arrest Hawaii tagezra miller arrested tagEzra Miller disorderly conduct tagEzra Miller harassment tagEzra Miller karaoke bar tagEzra Miller The Flash tagThe Flash arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers