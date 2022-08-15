Menu

Entertainment

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with 2 felonies for assault with a firearm

By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press
Posted August 15, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: 'A$AP Rocky avoids harsher sentence' A$AP Rocky avoids harsher sentence
Swedish prosecutors said they won't appeal the sentence for assault given to American rapper A$AP Rocky earlier in August – Aug 27, 2019

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Read more: A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX for previously unreported 2021 shooting

Prosecutors allege that during an argument on Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers pointed the handgun at the victim, then in a subsequent confrontation drew the gun again and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury. His name has not been released.

Mayers has not entered a plea to the charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. An email seeking comment from representatives was not immediately returned.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement.

Mayers and two other men fled the scene after he fired the gun, police said. He was first arrested for the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, and was released on bail the same day.

Click to play video: 'A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail' A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail – Aug 14, 2019

A member of the Harlem hip hop collective A$AP Mob, A$AP Rocky first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. A$AP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He is in a relationship with Rihanna, and the two had a son in May.

Mayers released his last studio album four years ago, and like Rihanna has become as known for fashion trendsetting as he is for music.

He was the focus of international attention in 2019 after being detained for nearly a month in Sweden following a street brawl. He was found guilty of assault and given a “conditional sentence” that meant no additional time in jail.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
