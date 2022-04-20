Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX for previously unreported 2021 shooting

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:27 pm
A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
A$AP Rocky at a pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richard Shotwell/AP

A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the rapper’s own lawyer.

A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, had just touched down in the U.S. when law enforcement detained him in connection to a previously unreported shooting that occurred in November 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The acclaimed rapper had been heading home on a private jet after vacationing in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, pop singer and business mogul Rihanna.

Trending Stories

According to the LAPD, Mayers, 33, is under investigation for allegedly shooting at an individual on Nov. 6 near Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in Hollywood.

The victim of the shooting claims that the rapper approached him with a handgun and was accompanied by two other people. The victim says Mayers shot at him around three to four times and believes that one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

Read more: Johnny Depp takes stand against Amber Heard for 2nd day in defamation trial: ‘It seemed like pure hatred’

The LAPD arrested the rapper with help from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) investigations team.

In January, Rihanna, 34, announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Mayers.

In 2019, the rapper was arrested and convicted of assault in Sweden. He served a month in jail after a fight broke out between him, members of his entourage and two men who were supposedly harassing them.

Click to play video: 'A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail' A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
A$AP Rocky tagA$AP Rocky Detained taga$ap rocky 2021 shooting taga$ap rocky arrested taga$ap rocky arrested at lax taga$ap rocky detained at lax taga$ap rocky shooting tagRhianna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers