A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX for previously unreported 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the rapper’s own lawyer.

A$AP Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, had just touched down in the U.S. when law enforcement detained him in connection to a previously unreported shooting that occurred in November 2021.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

The acclaimed rapper had been heading home on a private jet after vacationing in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, pop singer and business mogul Rihanna.

According to the LAPD, Mayers, 33, is under investigation for allegedly shooting at an individual on Nov. 6 near Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in Hollywood.

The victim of the shooting claims that the rapper approached him with a handgun and was accompanied by two other people. The victim says Mayers shot at him around three to four times and believes that one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

The LAPD arrested the rapper with help from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) investigations team.

In January, Rihanna, 34, announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Mayers.

In 2019, the rapper was arrested and convicted of assault in Sweden. He served a month in jail after a fight broke out between him, members of his entourage and two men who were supposedly harassing them.

