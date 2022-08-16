Habitat for Humanity to build 3D-printed house in Peterborough area

Habitat for Humanity is embracing technology for its next build in the Peterborough area with the construction of a 3D-printed house.

The Peterborough and Kawartha region branch has partnered with Peterborough-based 3D-construction builder Cormor to establish the area’s first 3D-printed affordable house.

The first 3D home will be built in nearby Fraserville just 15 kilometres south of the city with construction scheduled to begin in 2023. The multi-bedroom home will be a trial run with the goal of building more homes with the technology.

Habitat for Humanity says 3D print technology offers more durable, sustainable and affordable homes and can get more people into affordable homes faster. The not-for-profit organization mobilizes volunteers and groups to build affordable homes for lower-income families (incomes from $35,000 to $84,000) by offering no down payment and geared-to-income monthly payments.

“At a period when the housing crisis is at an all-time high, we are excited about this unique new type of construction that will allow us to build faster, save more money, and produce much less construction waste going into the landfill, keeping our environmental footprint in front of mind,” said Susan Zambonin, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough and Kawartha Region.

Both organizations are looking for land developers and owners in the region that might be interested in collaborating on getting more homeowners into the homes.

“We are thrilled about this dynamic partnership with the team at Habitat for Humanity and look forward to showcasing this innovative new form of construction/design,” said Dwight Corcoran, CEO of Cormor.

“There is a local, national and global housing crisis, and our goal is to be a Canadian leader in demonstrating how this 3D technology will redefine affordable living. It will also give these families peace of mind knowing their 3D homes are built to withstand severe and unpredictable storms that are more prevalent in this era of climate change.

Habitat for Humanity in April completed construction of a multi-unit condo building on Leahy’s Lane in Peterborough, providing housing for 41 families. Plans are underway to add an additional 12-unit building on the same site, although it won’t be using the 3D technology as those plans were made before the partnership.

