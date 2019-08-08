Habitat for Humanity Peterborough launching 41-unit residential project

Habitat for Humanity Peterborough and Kawartha Region will be launching its first multi-residential project for a 41-unit building.

Announced Thursday, the condo development will see a three-storey, 41-unit building at 33 Leahy’s Lane in the city’s northeast end off Parkhill Road East. The building will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom suites.

Sarah Burke, CEO of the Habitat branch, says they’ve decided to embark on a new innovative building model.

“We just can’t stay on the sidelines any longer, confining our building activity to the traditional single-detached home built one at a time,” said Burke “We need to innovate in a big way – the need is just too great.”

Burke says the building will offer a fully universal design which will accommodate current or future homeowners’ accessibility needs. The site is near green spaces, schools and playgrounds and will be promoted as providing “much-needed safe, decent and affordable housing in Peterborough.”

“With the continued support of the community we can accelerate affordable home building in our city,” said Burke. “With this development, we aim to provide homes not just for low-income families, but also for low-income couples, singles and seniors. Through our work, we’ve seen incredible things happen when people build a home. But even more incredible is seeing how a home builds people and the communities they live in.”

To qualify for a Habitat condo, applicants need to prove they can repay an interest-free mortgage with repayments geared to income, and that they do not have the means to get their own conventional mortgage.

All households who partner with Habitat are required to achieve 500 “sweat equity” hours, providing volunteer service on the build site, at the ReStore or through other Habitat initiatives.

Habitat is planning to start construction on the Leahy’s Lane project this fall, with completion slated for 2020. Visit online for applying for homeownership.