Body of Surrey man recovered from Okanagan Lake: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a missing 26-year-old man from Surrey was recovered from Okanagan Lake early Monday morning, RCMP said.

“Earlier today the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the location where the male was last seen,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.”

The incident is not considered criminal in nature and there is no ongoing investigation.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The man fell off a boat at the Kelowna marina just before 7 p.m. on Saturday and despite immediate efforts to locate him, he wasn’t found until Monday.