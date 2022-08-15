Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body of Surrey man recovered from Okanagan Lake: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 3:57 pm
Aug 14, 2022 Missing in ok lake pic View image in full screen
A man who fell into Okanagan Lake on Saturday never resurfaced. Global News

The body of a missing 26-year-old man from Surrey was recovered from Okanagan Lake early Monday morning, RCMP said.

“Earlier today the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the location where the male was last seen,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.”

Read more: Suspected drowning in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna marina, RCMP say

The incident is not considered criminal in nature and there is no ongoing investigation.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. doctor identified as drowning victim

Story continues below advertisement

The man fell off a boat at the Kelowna marina just before 7 p.m. on Saturday and despite immediate efforts to locate him, he wasn’t found until Monday.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMP tagDrowning tagokanagan lake tagBody Recovered tagKelowna marina tagRCMP Kelowna RCMP tagsurrey man drowned tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers