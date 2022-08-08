Vernon, B.C. doctor identified as drowning victim

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon man who drowned while trying save a child from the strong currents of the Thompson River has been identified as Dr. Michael Mthandazo.

Remembered online by friends and colleagues for his kindness and compassion as a professional, Mthandazo was at a recreational soccer tournament July 30 when he went for a swim with his son.

“The water current started to speed up and although he was able to help his son out of the water, he wasn’t able to get out himself,” reads a fundraiser set up in his name.

“He was unfortunately swept away and his body has yet to be recovered.”

Mthandazo moved to Vernon in January 2021 and took over Dr. Fred Dyck’s practice. The fundraiser indicates he was the sole income earner and does not have any extended family locally so his wife, Julia, and their two young sons will need a lot of support from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man presumed drowned in Thompson River was from Vernon

In the immediate aftermath, RCMP said police have had aircraft, boats and drones in the area looking for the man and have yet to locate him.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is also assisting in the investigation.