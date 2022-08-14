Menu

Canada

Suspected drowning in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna marina: RCMP

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 2:00 pm
Kelowna RCMP . View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP . Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

A man is believed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake Saturday evening.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a man fell into the lake at the marina in downtown Kelowna and didn’t surface.

Read more: Body of missing Okanagan doctor recovered from Thompson River in Kamloops

Kelowna RCMP and members of the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the incident just before 7:00 p.m. and, as of 7:45 p.m., the search was ongoing.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

