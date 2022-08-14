Suspected drowning in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna marina: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is believed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake Saturday evening.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a man fell into the lake at the marina in downtown Kelowna and didn’t surface.

Kelowna RCMP and members of the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the incident just before 7:00 p.m. and, as of 7:45 p.m., the search was ongoing.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

