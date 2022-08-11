Body of missing Okanagan doctor recovered from Thompson River in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Okanagan man who died two weeks ago while trying to save his son from the Thompson River in Kamloops has been recovered.

Kamloops RCMP say they and Kamloops Fire Rescue were called on Thursday morning following a report of a body caught in some logs near the float-plane docks.

Michael Mthandazo, a doctor in Vernon, is presumed to have drowned on July 30, near McArthur Island, around 5:30 p.m.

A fundraiser said the doctor was at a recreational soccer tournament in Kamloops when he went for a swim with his son.

“The water current started to speed up and although he was able to help his son out of the water, he wasn’t able to get out himself,” said the fundraiser.

On Thursday, police say the report of the body came in at 8:35 a.m., with officers attending and confirming the man was dead. The B.C. Coroners Service was also contacted.

“Since then, the man’s identity has been verified and his family notified of his death,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

The fundraiser said Mthandazo had a wife and two sons.