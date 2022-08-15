Lindsay police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify a suspect following an armed convenience store robbery on Friday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Queen Street convenience store.

Police say the suspect approached the counter brandishing a weapon and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running westbound on Queen Street.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as having a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured button-up collared shirt and dark-coloured jeans.

On Monday morning, police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at khcrimestoppers.com.