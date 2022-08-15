Menu

Crime

Lindsay police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 11:36 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify this man as part of a robbery investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify this man as part of a robbery investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking to identify a suspect following an armed convenience store robbery on Friday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Queen Street convenience store.

Police say the suspect approached the counter brandishing a weapon and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen running westbound on Queen Street.

Read more: 1 arrested, 1 sought after Lindsay police seize loaded handgun, taser, drugs from vehicle

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as having a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured button-up collared shirt and dark-coloured jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday morning, police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at khcrimestoppers.com.

