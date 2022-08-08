1 arrested, 1 sought after Lindsay police seize loaded handgun, taser, drugs from vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested and another is being sought after firearms and drugs were seized from a vehicle in Lindsay late last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 p.m. on Aug. 4, officers responded to a reported dispute taking place in a vehicle on Kirkconnell Road in the west end of Lindsay.

Police say when officers arrived one individual fled the scene. The canine unit from the Peterborough Police Service assisted in the search but the suspect was not located.

A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded handgun, a stun gun, 23.9 grams of marijuana, 103 grams of methamphetamine and drug-weighing equipment.

The driver, Niveya Barrett, 20, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and a weapon, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm and prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, transporting a firearm or ammunition in a careless manner, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm and a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 5.

Police say they followed up on tips from the public but have yet to locate the other suspect.

“At this time there is no known risk to public safety and police are still seeking to identify the other person involved,” police stated.

Anyone with information or surveillance or dashcam footage in the area is asked to call the service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.