Crime

Police deem death of Port Hope, Ont. man ‘suspicious’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:39 am
Police in Port Hope are treating the death of a man as suspicious after he was found with serious injuries in the West Beach area. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope are treating the death of a man as suspicious after he was found with serious injuries in the West Beach area. Port Hope Police Service

Police in Port Hope, Ont., are treating the death of a man as suspicious after he was found with serious injuries earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Aug. 5 around 10:20 a.m., the Port Hope Police Service responded to a report of a man suffering from serious injuries in the West Beach area of town.

OPP say the man was subsequently airlifted to hospital as a result of life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Northumberland OPP seek information on ‘disturbance’ underneath Campbellford bridge

Police say on Friday, the man succumbed to his injuries and died. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday.

OPP identified the victim as Ian Purcell, 60, of Port Hope.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP and the municipal police service are treating the death as suspicious.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, call the Port Hope Police Service at 905-885-8123 ext. 3, email phps@phps.on.ca, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

