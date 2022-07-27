Northumberland OPP seek information on ‘disturbance’ underneath Campbellford bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are seeking information regarding a “possible disturbance” underneath the bridge in Campbellford early Monday.

According to the OPP, just before 11 a.m., officers received information about a possible disturbance underneath the west side of the bridge on Bridge Street East in Campbellford.

Global News Peterborough requested additional information. In an email, Central Region OPP media spokesperson Gosia Puzio said police were told of a possible altercation and “located evidence to support the report.”

No arrests have been made, Puzio noted.

Were you in the area of the bridge on Bridge St E in Campbellford in the early hours of Monday, July 25, 2022, between midnight and 12:30am? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? If you have any information, please call #NthldOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @PtboCrime anonymously.^gp pic.twitter.com/H05sNRnbKy — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 27, 2022

Investigators say anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on July 25 between midnight and 12:30 a.m. can contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).