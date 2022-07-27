Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Northumberland OPP seek information on ‘disturbance’ underneath Campbellford bridge

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 10:37 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating an incident underneath the bridge in Campbellford on July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating an incident underneath the bridge in Campbellford on July 25, 2022. Wikimedia Commons

Northumberland OPP are seeking information regarding a “possible disturbance” underneath the bridge in Campbellford early Monday.

According to the OPP, just before 11 a.m., officers received information about a possible disturbance underneath the west side of the bridge on Bridge Street East in Campbellford.

Read more: New Campbellford bridge to feature roundabout, bike lanes

Global News Peterborough requested additional information. In an email, Central Region OPP media spokesperson Gosia Puzio said police were told of a possible altercation and “located evidence to support the report.”

Trending Stories

No arrests have been made, Puzio noted.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on July 25 between midnight and 12:30 a.m. can contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Northumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagCampbellford tagTrent River tagCampbellford bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers