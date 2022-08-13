Global’s Gord Steinke receives honourary Edmonton Elks jersey as retirement gift

Send this page to someone via email

Retiring Global News Anchor, Gord Steinke was honoured tonight at the Edmonton Elks game for his decades-long coverage of the city and its community.

Steinke has been a well-known face in the newsroom and on T.V. for over 30 years, co-anchoring and anchoring the evening news. An award-winning journalist and best-selling author, tonight’s honouring is sure to be another story for the books.

Read more: Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement

Steinke took to the field during a timeout to receive a honourary jersey signed by the team during Saturday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The newsroom veteran, who announced his retirement in April, will have his last day behind the broadcast desk on Aug. 31.