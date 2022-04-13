Menu

Features

Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:06 pm
After 30 incredible years bringing the news to Edmontonians, Global News anchor Gord Steinke has announced his retirement. View image in full screen
After 30 incredible years bringing the news to Edmontonians, Global News anchor Gord Steinke has announced his retirement. Global News

After 30 incredible years bringing the news to Edmontonians, Global News anchor Gord Steinke has announced his retirement.

Steinke has been a mainstay in Alberta’s capital city for three decades, delivering the news on Global News Hour at 6 and Global News at 5.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds thanks Global Edmonton’s Gord Steinke for showing him old photo of grandfather

He began his journalism career at the CBC, before moving to Minneapolis to work for an ABC affiliate. He started with ITV (now Global Edmonton) in 1992.

Steinke announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave such a great team at Global Edmonton,” Steinke said. “After 30 years at the anchor desk, time has flown by. I have a lot of adventures on my bucket list that I am excited to explore and feel I better get moving while I can still get on my motorcycle.

Read more: ‘Behind the News’ with Global Edmonton News Hour team Gord, Carole Anne, and Jesse

“Gord has been a leader in the newsroom and in the community for over three decades,” Global Edmonton news director and station manager Jim Haskins said. “He has seen it all and reported on it. We will greatly miss having Gord’s steady hand guiding us in the newsroom, but we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Not only is Steinke an award-winning journalist, he is a bestselling author and a singer-songwriter. Long before he became a household name to news consumers in Edmonton, Steinke was a touring base player with various bands in the 1970s.

Beyond the news, Steinke is also a pillar of the community. He devotes his time to several local charities and is on the board of directors with the Kids with Cancer Society.

Steinke’s list of achievements also includes an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received in 2016. He was appointed an Honourary Lieutenant Colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambulance and has received the distinguished Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from the Governor General of Canada, which recognizes exceptional volunteer work in the community.

Read more: Gord Steinke receives volunteer award from Governor General of Canada

Steinke won’t be leaving your TV screens right away. His last day on the anchor desk will be Aug. 31.

116
The Melisizwe Brothers talk about their newest adventure with Gord Steinke at Global Edmonton Nov. 19, 2018. View image in gallery mode
The Melisizwe Brothers talk about their newest adventure with Gord Steinke at Global Edmonton Nov. 19, 2018. Gord Steinke, Global News
216
Brent Saik (left) and Gord Steinke (right) pose for a photo at the World's Longest Hockey Game on Feb. 14, 2018. View image in gallery mode
Brent Saik (left) and Gord Steinke (right) pose for a photo at the World's Longest Hockey Game on Feb. 14, 2018. Emily Mertz/ Global News
316
Carole Anne Devaney (left), Kevin Karius (centre) and Gord Steinke (right) at the World's Longest Hockey Game on Feb. 14, 2018. View image in gallery mode
Carole Anne Devaney (left), Kevin Karius (centre) and Gord Steinke (right) at the World's Longest Hockey Game on Feb. 14, 2018. Emily Mertz/ Global News
416
Gord receives the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. View image in gallery mode
Gord receives the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.
516
Gord Steinke showcases his grandfather's military uniform. View image in gallery mode
Gord Steinke showcases his grandfather's military uniform. Global News
616
Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement - image View image in gallery mode
716
Edmonton jazz legend Tommy Banks poses for a photo with Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke on Feb. 9, 2016. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton jazz legend Tommy Banks poses for a photo with Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke on Feb. 9, 2016. Nathan Gross
816
Global Edmonton anchor and Honourary Lieutenant Colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambluance Gord Steinke participates in the Beverly Remembrance Day Service, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. View image in gallery mode
Global Edmonton anchor and Honourary Lieutenant Colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambluance Gord Steinke participates in the Beverly Remembrance Day Service, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. Morris Gamblin, Global News
916
Gord Steinke with his grandfather's uniform from WWI. View image in gallery mode
Gord Steinke with his grandfather's uniform from WWI. Gord Steinke
1016
Gord Steinke and his wife, Deb, visit Kevin Karius on day 3 of the World's Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015. View image in gallery mode
Gord Steinke and his wife, Deb, visit Kevin Karius on day 3 of the World's Longest Hockey Game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015. Global News
1116
Kaylee, Justice, Gord Steinke, Dance and Mallak in the Global Edmonton newsroom. View image in gallery mode
Kaylee, Justice, Gord Steinke, Dance and Mallak in the Global Edmonton newsroom. Global News
1216
Gord Steinke then and now. View image in gallery mode
Gord Steinke then and now. Global News
1316
Global Edmonton's Gord Steinke accepts the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. View image in gallery mode
Global Edmonton's Gord Steinke accepts the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Global News
1416
Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement - image View image in gallery mode
1516
Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement - image View image in gallery mode
1616
history of Global Edmonton View image in gallery mode
Gord Steinke, Lynda Steele, John Sexsmith, and Claire Martin in the ITV days. Global News
