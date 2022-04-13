Global Edmonton anchor Gord Steinke announces retirement

Send this page to someone via email

After 30 incredible years bringing the news to Edmontonians, Global News anchor Gord Steinke has announced his retirement.

Steinke has been a mainstay in Alberta’s capital city for three decades, delivering the news on Global News Hour at 6 and Global News at 5.

He began his journalism career at the CBC, before moving to Minneapolis to work for an ABC affiliate. He started with ITV (now Global Edmonton) in 1992.

Steinke announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave such a great team at Global Edmonton,” Steinke said. “After 30 years at the anchor desk, time has flown by. I have a lot of adventures on my bucket list that I am excited to explore and feel I better get moving while I can still get on my motorcycle.

"Thank you to the incredible viewers who have supported me for three decades."

“Gord has been a leader in the newsroom and in the community for over three decades,” Global Edmonton news director and station manager Jim Haskins said. “He has seen it all and reported on it. We will greatly miss having Gord’s steady hand guiding us in the newsroom, but we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

I’m celebrating 30 amazing years ⁦@GlobalEdmonton⁩ with these whipper snippers (except ⁦@KevinKarius⁩ ;) Very fortunate to work with such a great team! Time flies when…. #yeg #yegmedia pic.twitter.com/QMY3MTYF2y — Gord Steinke (@GordSteinke) February 26, 2022

Not only is Steinke an award-winning journalist, he is a bestselling author and a singer-songwriter. Long before he became a household name to news consumers in Edmonton, Steinke was a touring base player with various bands in the 1970s.

Beyond the news, Steinke is also a pillar of the community. He devotes his time to several local charities and is on the board of directors with the Kids with Cancer Society.

Steinke’s list of achievements also includes an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received in 2016. He was appointed an Honourary Lieutenant Colonel of the 15 Edmonton Field Ambulance and has received the distinguished Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from the Governor General of Canada, which recognizes exceptional volunteer work in the community.

Steinke won’t be leaving your TV screens right away. His last day on the anchor desk will be Aug. 31.