Canada

Lengthy list of candidates currently running unopposed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo municipal elections

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:29 pm
Vote here election sign in Ontario on June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Vote here election sign in Ontario on June 2, 2022. Morganne Campbell / Global News

With a week to go for Waterloo Region residents to throw their names in the hat for the municipal elections, there are plenty of unopposed candidates in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

In the City of Waterloo, where Mayor Dave Jaworsky long ago declared he would not be seeking a third term, there is currently only one name on the city’s website.

Shannon Weber, who is currently a faculty member at Conestoga College and resides in Eastbridge, is currently running unopposed to replace Jaworsky.

This is not the sole case in that cut as Wards 2 Counc. Royce Bodaly, Ward 4 Counc. Dianne Freeman and Ward Counc. 5 Jenn Vasic are also all still without any opposition.

Over in Kitchener, it is a similar story in some races, although Mayor Berry Vrbanovic recently picked up some opposition when Manikantan Nair entered the race on Aug. 2.

Current Ward 1 Counc. Scott Davey, Ward 2 Counc. Dave Schnider, Ward 6 Counc. Paul SIngh and Ward 8 Counc. Margaret Johnson are all currently running unopposed ahead of the fall elections.

Down in Cambridge, the mayoral race currently has three candidates and it looks to be a spirited race between Mayor Kathryn McGarry, Ward 4 Counc. Jan Liggett and Randy Carter.

That said, the incumbents in Ward 2, Mike Devine, Ward 7, Scott Hamilton, and Ward 8, Nicolas Ermeta, all remain unopposed.

While this might seem like a lengthy list of spots to fill on ballots, it is not far off where the process stood with a week to go four years ago.

At that point, Vrbanovic and four council members in Kitchener, four councilors in Cambridge and three councilors in Waterloo were all running unopposed.

By the time nominations closed, there was opposition in each and every riding across the tri-cities.

