Health

Ontario’s Doug Ford says he believes in public health care but government to ‘get creative’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 1:26 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

DUNDALK, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to “get creative” when looking at how it could be delivered.

Ford’s health minister has said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, including a nursing staffing shortage, and her comments have sparked fears of further privatization.

She has said that what is not under consideration is asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP.

Read more: 'He's buzzing in there!': Doug Ford accidentally swallows bee during press conference

When asked about the issue at a press conference today, Ford said he will never waver from that, but the province needs to look at all possibilities.

Ontario’s health system has been strained by staff shortages in recent weeks, with some emergency rooms having to temporarily close for hours or even days at a time this summer.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
