Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won’t change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Ford government plans raise concerns around privatized healthcare' Ford government plans raise concerns around privatized healthcare
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Health Sylvia Jones says all options are on the table, including private delivery, with Ontario’s struggling healthcare system. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

Ontario’s health minister is emphasizing today that people in the province will always be able to access health care without paying out of pocket, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.

Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns asked Sylvia Jones in question period today if the minister thinks patients should start paying for care they now receive as of right.

She responded by saying access to health-care through OHIP cards “is never going to change.”

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It’s disappointing’: Ontario hospital closing ER once again due to staff shortages

However, she did not rule out – when asked – more of a role for private corporations to deliver public services, which already happens in Ontario’s system.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones says Ontario should not be afraid of innovation.

The minister’s comments come in the context of the government considering various ways to deal with health staff shortages that have led to emergency departments across the province closing for hours or days at a time.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagHealth Care tagHealthcare tagFord government tagOntario health tagqueen's park tagOhip tagSylvia Jones tagOntario Healthcare tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers